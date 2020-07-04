Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.90. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 308,652 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.90% of Fuel Tech worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

