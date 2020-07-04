Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FCX. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

