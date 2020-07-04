Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Michael A. Azarian bought 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 51.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

