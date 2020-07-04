FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.18.

Shares of FLT opened at $254.84 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

