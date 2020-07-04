Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 397.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 155,164 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fitbit worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,441,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,500,000 after buying an additional 591,291 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth about $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth about $80,285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,756,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after buying an additional 1,013,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,467,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 581,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $3,422,914.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

