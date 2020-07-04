First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $80.87, approximately 126,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 117,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42.

