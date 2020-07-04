Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.45. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 72,453 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

