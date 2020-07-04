FB Financial Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBK. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $23.94 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Carpenter III bought 4,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Insiders acquired a total of 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

