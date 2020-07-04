FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.84

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.95. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 218,411 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.41.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

