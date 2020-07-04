Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.14. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 14,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

