Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.14. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 14,700 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
