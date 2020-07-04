Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

