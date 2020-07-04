Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FedEx Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,190.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.