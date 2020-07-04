Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BGC Partners, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

BGCP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 262.26 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

