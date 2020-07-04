Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seidman Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

