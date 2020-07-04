Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

CADE opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $16,616,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 842,179 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

