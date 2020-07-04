Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCE. CIBC lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

NYSE BCE opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

