EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50.15 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,923,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $934,262,000 after purchasing an additional 854,877 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,805,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,830,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

