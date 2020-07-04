Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 301 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $107,049,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $230.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,929,120. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

