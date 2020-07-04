Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $236,000 Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 205,303 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 850.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.