Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $84.08 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other news, EVP Adam Havey sold 20,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,326,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

