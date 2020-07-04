Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.73. Eltek shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 904,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

