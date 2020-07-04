El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,852 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $444,160. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOCO opened at $14.91 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $523.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

