E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.