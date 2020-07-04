Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.