DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.