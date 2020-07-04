Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

DKNG opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85. Draftkings has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last ninety days.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

