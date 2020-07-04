Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.57. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 5,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Dover Motorsports worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

