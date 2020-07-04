Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 153,700 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Dixie Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dixie Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dixie Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

