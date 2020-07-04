Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 153,700 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.
Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter.
About Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.
