Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2,024.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDS opened at $24.41 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

