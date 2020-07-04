Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.22 ($37.32).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €33.11 ($37.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.14 and a 200 day moving average of €29.47. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

