Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

