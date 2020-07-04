Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 349,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,739,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

