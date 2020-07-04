David A. Morken Sells 1,577 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $205,893.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $313,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.