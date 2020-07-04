Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $40.67, 80,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 54,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) by 224.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.37% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

