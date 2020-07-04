DA Davidson Comments on Chemung Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole purchased 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,547.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Tomson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,994.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

