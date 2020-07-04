CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Mason King acquired 12,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 2,046,842 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 397,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 398,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 675,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $2,947,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

