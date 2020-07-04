Critical Review: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

90.9% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.82%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than First Foundation.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 19.76% 9.63% 0.84% First Foundation 19.76% 9.59% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.64 $58.32 million $2.03 7.41 First Foundation $290.54 million 2.44 $56.24 million $1.25 12.69

Central Pacific Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Foundation beats Central Pacific Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

