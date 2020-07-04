CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $5.06. CounterPath shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 34,600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 916.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of CounterPath worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

