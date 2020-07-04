CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

