Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $196.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.11.

NYSE STZ opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

