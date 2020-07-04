ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.43% of ConocoPhillips worth $142,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of COP opened at $41.78 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

