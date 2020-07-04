Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 873,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

