COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR’s (CFRUY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

