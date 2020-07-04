Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

