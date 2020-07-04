Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OTCMKTS:PROSY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

