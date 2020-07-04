Citigroup Boosts Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $6.50

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of SKT opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $648.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,979,000 after buying an additional 2,698,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $14,786,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $4,789,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 321,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

