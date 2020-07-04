Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Axa

Axa reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,091 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.40% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after buying an additional 77,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

