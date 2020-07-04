Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Raised to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

