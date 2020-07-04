Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to $9.50

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.