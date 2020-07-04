Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to $12.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPXGF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

